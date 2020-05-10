Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

