Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

