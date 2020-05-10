Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

