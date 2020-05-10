Novus Capital (NOVSU) Plans to Raise $100 Million in May 14th IPO

Novus Capital (NOVSU) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Novus Capital has a market cap of $126.5 million.

EarlyBirdCapital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Novus Capital provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Although we may pursue an initial business combination with a target business in any industry or geographic location, we currently intend to focus on opportunities in the smart technology innovations market. Specifically, we intend to target companies that are at the forefront of high technology and are enabling the future evolution of 5G communication, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, hardware and software distribution and value-added customized logistics services. “.

Novus Capital was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 8556 Oakmont Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260, US and can be reached via phone at (317) 590 6959.

