Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $35.09. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 63,197 shares trading hands.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.