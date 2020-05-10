NVIDIA Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

NVDA stock opened at $312.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 6,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

