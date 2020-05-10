Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

