Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

