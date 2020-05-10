O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $59,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $402.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

