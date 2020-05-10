Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $33.82 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $653.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

OYST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

