Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRTK opened at $4.65 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

