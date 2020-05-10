Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55-2.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.67 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PK opened at $8.72 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

