Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PASG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

In related news, Director Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PASG. Cowen started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

