Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Quiet Period To End on May 13th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 13th. Passage Bio had issued 9,180,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,240,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ZNTL opened at $33.27 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

