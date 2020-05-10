Payden & Rygel Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 620.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

