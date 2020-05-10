Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.66, but opened at $146.29. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paypal shares last traded at $146.14, with a volume of 694,543 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Cowen boosted their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.