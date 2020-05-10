Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading Up 3.4% After Strong Earnings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 106,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,927,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

