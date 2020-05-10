Peel Hunt Cuts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 120

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBOX. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 138.83 ($1.83).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

