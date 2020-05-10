Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The company has a market cap of $157.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18.

In related news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

