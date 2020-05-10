Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $869.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $890.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

