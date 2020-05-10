Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

