Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,180 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

MXIM stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

