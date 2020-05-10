Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 108,902 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.