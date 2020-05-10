PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

