Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of VCM opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

