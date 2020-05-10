Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.43. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

