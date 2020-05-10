Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.03, but opened at $87.02. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 95,955 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

