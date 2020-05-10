Piper Sandler Comments on Antares Pharma Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $461.91 million, a P/E ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

