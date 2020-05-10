Piper Sandler Comments on United Fire Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Fire Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.17 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

