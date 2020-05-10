Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 2.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

