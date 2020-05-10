Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.54% of Popular worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $80,055,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 333,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

