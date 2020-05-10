Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

