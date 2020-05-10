Pra Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,313% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

