Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,544 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Premier worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 37.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $30.50 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

