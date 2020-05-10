Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,947 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

