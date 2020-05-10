Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

