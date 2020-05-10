Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. Primo Water shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 157,930 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Primo Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primo Water by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.