Private Vista LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Intel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,769,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 177,289 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIX upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

