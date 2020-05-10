Private Vista LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

