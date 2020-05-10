ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 379900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.09%.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 797.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.