Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

