Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

