Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 17560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,361,000 after purchasing an additional 159,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

