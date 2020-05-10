Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $4.08 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

