Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

