Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

