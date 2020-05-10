Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $6,263,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,996,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

