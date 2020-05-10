Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Raised by KeyCorp

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNOW. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $649.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $913,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOW by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

