Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of THC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

