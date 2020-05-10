Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issued By KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

